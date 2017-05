TORONTO Feb 9 Canada's benchmark stock index was little changed on Monday as gains in energy shares on climbing oil prices were offset by sluggish economic data from China.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 16.78 points, or 0.11 percent, at 15,100.70. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak, editing by G Crosse)