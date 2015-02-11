CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as energy, bank shares rise

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises over 1 pct, led by bank and energy shares
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index rose over 1 percent on Friday, as a rebound in oil prices drove energy stocks higher and major lenders posted robust gains.
TORONTO Feb 11 Canada's main stock index advanced on Wednesday as gains in the energy and financial sectors helped offset uncertainty surrounding discussions on a Greek debt deal.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index officially closed up 38.98 points, or 0.26 percent, at 15,151.50. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)
May 5 Canada's main stock index futures were slightly higher on Friday as investors awaited the monthly jobs report.