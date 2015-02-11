CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as energy, bank shares rise

TORONTO Feb 11 Canada's main stock index advanced on Wednesday as gains in the energy and financial sectors helped offset uncertainty surrounding discussions on a Greek debt deal.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index officially closed up 38.98 points, or 0.26 percent, at 15,151.50. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)