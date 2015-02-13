CANADA STOCKS-TSX nears five-month high as oil prices rise

TORONTO Feb 13 Canada's main stock index rose to its highest in almost five months on Friday as robust oil prices helped boost the energy sector, offsetting a decline in TransCanada Corp after the pipeline company reported quarterly results.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 36.29 points, or 0.24 percent, at 15,264.81. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)