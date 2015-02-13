CANADA STOCKS-TSX nears five-month high as oil prices rise

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises over 1 pct, led by bank and energy shares
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index rose over 1 percent on Friday, as a rebound in oil prices drove energy stocks higher and major lenders posted robust gains.
TORONTO Feb 13 Canada's main stock index rose to its highest in almost five months on Friday as robust oil prices helped boost the energy sector, offsetting a decline in TransCanada Corp after the pipeline company reported quarterly results.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 36.29 points, or 0.24 percent, at 15,264.81. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index rose over 1 percent on Friday, as a rebound in oil prices drove energy stocks higher and major lenders posted robust gains.
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index rose shortly after the open on Friday as financial stocks led broad gains.
May 5 Canada's main stock index futures were slightly higher on Friday as investors awaited the monthly jobs report.