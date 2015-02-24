CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as energy shares weaken

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises over 1 pct, led by bank and energy shares
TORONTO Feb 24 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as a decline in shares of energy producers, following weaker oil prices, helped offset optimism surrounding Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments on the U.S. central bank's monetary policy direction.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 35.29 points, or 0.23 percent, at 15,164.97. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index fell. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index rose over 1 percent on Friday, as a rebound in oil prices drove energy stocks higher and major lenders posted robust gains.
May 5 Canada's main stock index futures were slightly higher on Friday as investors awaited the monthly jobs report.