版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2015年 2月 26日 星期四 05:06 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends up on Hudson's Bay surge, banks also rise

TORONTO Feb 25 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Wednesday, helped by a surge in Hudson's Bay Co and a broad rise in banking stocks after two lenders posted strong results.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 63.60 points, or 0.42 percent, at 15,228.57. Six of the 10 main sectors gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐