CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends up on Hudson's Bay surge, banks also rise

TORONTO Feb 25 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Wednesday, helped by a surge in Hudson's Bay Co and a broad rise in banking stocks after two lenders posted strong results.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 63.60 points, or 0.42 percent, at 15,228.57. Six of the 10 main sectors gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)