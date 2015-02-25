CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends up on Hudson's Bay surge, banks also rise

CANADA STOCKS-Futures slightly higher; jobs report in focus
May 5 Canada's main stock index futures were slightly higher on Friday as investors awaited the monthly jobs report.
TORONTO Feb 25 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Wednesday, helped by a surge in Hudson's Bay Co and a broad rise in banking stocks after two lenders posted strong results.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 63.60 points, or 0.42 percent, at 15,228.57. Six of the 10 main sectors gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
May 5 Canada's main stock index futures were slightly higher on Friday as investors awaited the monthly jobs report.
* TSX ends down 146.44 points, or 0.94 percent, at 15,396.70.
TORONTO, May 4 Canada's main stock index fell almost 1 percent on Thursday, weighed down by heavy losses among energy and mining stocks as oil prices plunged and gold and copper prices also fell.