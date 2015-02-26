版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2015年 2月 27日 星期五 05:09 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as TD, CIBC offset energy fall

TORONTO Feb 26 Canada's main stock index rose slightly on Thursday as advances in Toronto Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce helped offset a drop in the energy sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index officially closed up 12.59 points, or 0.08 percent, at 15,241.16. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐