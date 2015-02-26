CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as TD, CIBC offset energy fall

TORONTO Feb 26 Canada's main stock index rose slightly on Thursday as advances in Toronto Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce helped offset a drop in the energy sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index officially closed up 12.59 points, or 0.08 percent, at 15,241.16. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)