版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2015年 3月 3日 星期二 05:07 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as Valeant offsets energy fall

TORONTO, March 2 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as a jump in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc helped offset weakness in the energy sector after the price of Brent crude oil dropped.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 29.71 points, or 0.2 percent, at 15,264.05. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)
