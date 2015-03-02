CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as Valeant offsets energy fall

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises over 1 pct, led by bank and energy shares
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index rose over 1 percent on Friday, as a rebound in oil prices drove energy stocks higher and major lenders posted robust gains.
TORONTO, March 2 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as a jump in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc helped offset weakness in the energy sector after the price of Brent crude oil dropped.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 29.71 points, or 0.2 percent, at 15,264.05. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)
May 5 Canada's main stock index futures were slightly higher on Friday as investors awaited the monthly jobs report.