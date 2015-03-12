版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2015年 3月 13日 星期五 04:06 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as copper price boosts mining stocks

TORONTO, March 12 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday as higher copper prices supported shares of some mining companies, offsetting a decline in the energy sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 31.52 points, or 0.21 percent, at 14,770.72. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
