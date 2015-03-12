CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as copper price boosts mining stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises over 1 pct, led by bank and energy shares
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index rose over 1 percent on Friday, as a rebound in oil prices drove energy stocks higher and major lenders posted robust gains.
TORONTO, March 12 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday as higher copper prices supported shares of some mining companies, offsetting a decline in the energy sector.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 31.52 points, or 0.21 percent, at 14,770.72. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index rose over 1 percent on Friday, as a rebound in oil prices drove energy stocks higher and major lenders posted robust gains.
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index rose shortly after the open on Friday as financial stocks led broad gains.
May 5 Canada's main stock index futures were slightly higher on Friday as investors awaited the monthly jobs report.