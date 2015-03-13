版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as energy shares fall

TORONTO, March 13 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as renewed concerns about oversupply and a strong U.S. dollar fueled a drop in oil prices and sent shares of energy producers lower.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 39.22 points, or 0.27 percent, at 14,731.50. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
