CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as energy shares fall

CANADA STOCKS-Oil, commodity prices weigh on TSX futures
May 8 (Rueters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, weighed down by lower commodity prices.
TORONTO, March 13 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as renewed concerns about oversupply and a strong U.S. dollar fueled a drop in oil prices and sent shares of energy producers lower.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 39.22 points, or 0.27 percent, at 14,731.50. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's benchmark stock index notched its biggest advance in more than two months on Friday as commodity prices, especially oil, rebounded from losses earlier this week, while better-than-expected U.S. jobs growth boosted sentiment on Wall Street.
