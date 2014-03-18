CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains almost 1 pct as fears over Crimea fade

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as large gold miners, big banks weigh
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.
TORONTO, March 18 Canada's main stock index closed up almost 1 percent on Tuesday as investors brushed off tensions between Russia and the West over the disputed Crimea region in a boost for a range of blue-chip stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 137.03 points, or 0.96 percent, at 14,368.92. All ten main sectors gained.
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by heavyweight financial stocks as U.S. bank earnings season kicked off, with losses offset by gains for gold miners.
April 13 Canada's main stock index looked set to extend losses from previous session on Thursday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index down 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.