版本:
中国
2014年 3月 19日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains almost 1 pct as fears over Crimea fade

TORONTO, March 18 Canada's main stock index
closed up almost 1 percent on Tuesday as investors brushed off
tensions between Russia and the West over the disputed Crimea
region in a boost for a range of blue-chip stocks.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 137.03 points, or 0.96 percent,
at 14,368.92. All ten main sectors gained.
