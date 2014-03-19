版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 3月 20日 星期四 04:09 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower after Fed's Yellen drops jobs target

TORONTO, March 19 Canada's main stock index
closed lower on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve pushed
forward with a withdrawal of monetary stimulus and dropped a
guideline for when interest rates may eventually rise.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 34.94 points, or 0.24
percent, at 14,334.04. Half of the ten main sectors slipped in
the session.

 (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chris Reese)
