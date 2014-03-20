版本:
CANADA STOCKS-Financial stocks help TSX end higher

TORONTO, March 20 Canada's main stock index
ended higher on Thursday, with financial stocks leading the way
as investors bet on higher U.S. interest rates and economic
recovery helping insurers and domestic lenders.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 27.79 points, or 0.19 percent,
at 14,361.83. Half of the 10 main sectors, including the three
biggest groups, notched gains in the session.

 (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
