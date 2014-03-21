版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 3月 22日 星期六 04:11 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX down despite energy gains; up 0.75 pct on week

TORONTO, March 21 Canada's main stock index
closed lower on Friday, with a broad-based but moderate decline
offset by gains in some energy companies as crude prices rose on
the possibility of Russian supply disruptions.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 25.84 points, or 0.18
percent, at 14,335.99. The resource-rich index gained 0.75
percent for the week.

 (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chris Reese)
