CANADA STOCKS-TSX down despite energy gains; up 0.75 pct on week

TORONTO, March 21 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Friday, with a broad-based but moderate decline offset by gains in some energy companies as crude prices rose on the possibility of Russian supply disruptions. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 25.84 points, or 0.18 percent, at 14,335.99. The resource-rich index gained 0.75 percent for the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chris Reese)