CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends up on Valeant bid, CP optimism

TORONTO, April 22 Canada's main stock index notched a solid gain on Tuesday, ending 0.4 percent higher on the back of a takeover bid from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and an upbeat outlook from Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 62.29 points, or 0.43 percent, at 14,555.97. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)