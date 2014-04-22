版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 4月 23日 星期三 04:08 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends up on Valeant bid, CP optimism

TORONTO, April 22 Canada's main stock index
notched a solid gain on Tuesday, ending 0.4 percent higher on
the back of a takeover bid from Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc and an upbeat outlook from Canadian
Pacific Railway Ltd. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 62.29 points, or 0.43 percent,
at 14,555.97.

 (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
