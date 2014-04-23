CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends slightly lower as banks weigh, Valeant pulls back

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises early as banks gain; materials stocks weigh
TORONTO, April 24 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, helped by gains for its heavyweight financials sector, while gold miners and other materials stocks weighed.
TORONTO, April 23 Canada's main stock index closed slightly lower on Wednesday as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc shares pulled back after an acquisition-backed bump the day before and heavyweight banks also weighed. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 22.58 points, or 0.16 percent, at 14,533.39. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
April 24 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices rose driven by expectations that OPEC will extend output cuts till the end of 2017.
TORONTO, April 21 Canada's main stock index ended barely lower on Friday as bank stocks pulled back with lower bond yields after weak inflation data and energy stocks shrugged off an oil slide to notch gains while SNC-Lavalin Group Inc rose on an acquisition move.