CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends slightly lower as banks weigh, Valeant pulls back

TORONTO, April 23 Canada's main stock index
closed slightly lower on Wednesday as Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc shares pulled back after an
acquisition-backed bump the day before and heavyweight banks
also weighed.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially ended down 22.58 points, or 0.16 percent,
at 14,533.39.

 (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
