CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as Potash clears low bar

TORONTO, April 24 Canada's main stock index
ended slightly higher on Thursday, helped by Potash Corp
 beating lowly expectations and heavyweight banking
stocks making small gains.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 20.86 points, or 0.14 percent,
at 14,554.25. Eight of its ten main sectors notched gains. 

 (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chris Reese)
