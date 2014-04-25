版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops as energy, insurers weigh; posts small weekly gain

TORONTO, April 25 Canada's main stock index
ended slightly lower on Friday as heavyweight energy and
financial stocks pulled back, but it eked out a small gain on
the week.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 20.68 points, or 0.14
percent, at 14,533.57. Eight of the 10 main index sectors ended
lower. The index gained 0.2 percent on the week.

 (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)
