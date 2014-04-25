CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops as energy, insurers weigh; posts small weekly gain

TORONTO, April 25 Canada's main stock index ended slightly lower on Friday as heavyweight energy and financial stocks pulled back, but it eked out a small gain on the week. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 20.68 points, or 0.14 percent, at 14,533.57. Eight of the 10 main index sectors ended lower. The index gained 0.2 percent on the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)