CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops as energy, insurers weigh; posts small weekly gain

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as resource stocks lead bounce
TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as natural resource stocks led a broad rally on a mix of higher commodity prices and positive corporate earnings.
TORONTO, April 25 Canada's main stock index ended slightly lower on Friday as heavyweight energy and financial stocks pulled back, but it eked out a small gain on the week. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 20.68 points, or 0.14 percent, at 14,533.57. Eight of the 10 main index sectors ended lower. The index gained 0.2 percent on the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)
TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as natural resource stocks led a broad rally on a mix of higher commodity prices and positive corporate earnings.
TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock index edged higher in early trade on Friday, as energy stocks broadly gained with higher oil prices and Bombardier Inc shares weighed after Boeing asked the U.S. government to investigate pricing of the company's new jet.
April 28 Canada's main stock index futures were trading higher on Friday as oil prices rebounded after dropping to a one-month low the previous day.