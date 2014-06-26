CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with help from energy, materials

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as earnings season gathers steam
May 4 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday ahead of quarterly updates from some major companies including SNC Lavalin and Mitel Networks.
TORONTO, June 26 Canada's main stock index closed modestly higher on Thursday, lifted by shares in energy and financial companies, as well as a turnaround in materials shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 56.09 points, or 0.37 percent, at 15,030.74. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish)
May 4 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday ahead of quarterly updates from some major companies including SNC Lavalin and Mitel Networks.
TORONTO, May 3 Canada's main stock index retreated on Wednesday as lower commodity prices weighed on resource stocks, while negative sentiment around troubled Home Capital Group Inc spilled over into the broader financial sector.
TORONTO, May 3 Canada's main stock index finished lower on Wednesday, as mining companies, weighed down by weaker metal prices, led broad declines.