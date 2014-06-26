版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 6月 27日 星期五 04:45 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with help from energy, materials

TORONTO, June 26 Canada's main stock index
closed modestly higher on Thursday, lifted by shares in energy
and financial companies, as well as a turnaround in materials
shares.
     The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 ended up 56.09 points, or 0.37 percent, at 15,030.74.

 (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish)
