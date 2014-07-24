CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends flat as solid earnings drive trade action

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures weighed down by lower oil prices
April 18 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as an expected surge in U.S. shale oil output in May weighed on oil prices.
TORONTO, July 24 Canada's main stock index ended barely higher on Thursday, eking out a fresh all-time high for the third straight session as solid earnings from several mining stocks and a telecom company offset slips in oil and gold prices. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 0.07 points at 15,394.45. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
April 18 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as an expected surge in U.S. shale oil output in May weighed on oil prices.
TORONTO, April 17 Canada's main stock index posted its biggest gain in more than six weeks on Monday as heavyweight banking stocks bounced back from a recent slip and several industrial miners also gained as Chinese data showed surprising growth.
TORONTO, April 17 Canada's main stock index jumped on Monday, notching its biggest gain in a month, boosted by a bounce among heavyweight banking and energy stocks.