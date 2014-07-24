版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 7月 25日 星期五 04:07 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends flat as solid earnings drive trade action

TORONTO, July 24 Canada's main stock index ended
barely higher on Thursday, eking out a fresh all-time high for
the third straight session as solid earnings from several mining
stocks and a telecom company offset slips in oil and gold
prices.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 0.07 points at 15,394.45. 

 (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
