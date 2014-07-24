CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends flat as solid earnings drive trade action

TORONTO, July 24 Canada's main stock index ended barely higher on Thursday, eking out a fresh all-time high for the third straight session as solid earnings from several mining stocks and a telecom company offset slips in oil and gold prices. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 0.07 points at 15,394.45. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)