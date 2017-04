TORONTO, Aug 18 Canada's main stock index hit a two-week high on Monday as fears of the Ukraine crisis widening into a broader regional conflict began to ease, sending up shares in most major sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 34.23 points, or 0.22 percent, at 15,338.47. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chris Reese)