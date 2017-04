TORONTO, Aug 20 Canada's main stock index hit a record high on Wednesday after commentary from the Federal Reserve suggested that the U.S. central bank's policy will remain accommodative. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 84.78 points, or 0.55 percent, at 15,561.95. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)