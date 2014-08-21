版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 8月 22日 星期五 04:12 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed ahead of Yellen speech

TORONTO, Aug 21 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Thursday as investors awaited a speech from
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen to scan for clues about
the central bank's outlook for interest rates.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 5.86 points, or 0.04 percent, at 15,556.09.
Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
