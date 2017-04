TORONTO, Sept 22 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday to its lowest in six weeks, with worries about a slowdown in China's economic growth and a drop in commodity prices weighing on resources shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 136.35 points, or 0.89 percent, at 15,129. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak, editing by G Crosse)