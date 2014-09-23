版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX closes slightly lower after two-day slide

TORONTO, Sept 23 Canada's main stock index edged
lower on Tuesday, with gold miners among the biggest gainers and
financials and energy stocks providing some drag.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 3.33 points, or 0.02 percent,
at 15,125.67. It had lost a combined 336 points over the
previous two sessions.

 (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)
