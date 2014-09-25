版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 9月 26日 星期五 04:16 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls 1.5 pct as appetite for equities wanes

TORONTO, Sept 25 Canada's main stock index slid
1.5 percent on Thursday as negative sentiment for equities and
choppy commodity prices dragged down shares in most major
sectors.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 226.97 points, or 1.5
percent, at 14,893.57. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index
were in the red.

 (Reporting by John Tilak, editing by G Crosse)
