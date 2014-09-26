版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 9月 27日 星期六 04:04 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as U.S. data provides support

TORONTO, Sept 26 Canada's main stock index rose
in choppy trading on Friday, rebounding from a sharp selloff in
the previous session, as U.S. economic data helped drive gains
in the energy and financial sectors.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 133.20 points, or 0.89 percent,
at 15,026.77. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

 (Reporting by John Tilak, editing by G Crosse)
