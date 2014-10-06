版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 10月 7日 星期二

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as energy, industrial shares fall

TORONTO, Oct 6 Canada's main stock index dipped
on Monday as energy and industrial sector shares weakened,
offsetting a gain in gold-mining companies.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 46.66 points, or 0.32
percent, at 14,743.12. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index
were in the red.

 (Reporting by John Tilak, editing by G Crosse)
