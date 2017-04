TORONTO, Oct 10 Canada's main stock index recorded its biggest drop in more than a year on Friday as worries about global economic growth hit shares in every major market sector. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 233.24 points, or 1.61 percent, at 14,227.36. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)