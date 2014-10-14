版本:
2014年 10月 15日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX sinks into 'correction' as energy stocks weigh

TORONTO, Oct 14 Canada's main stock index closed
at its lowest level in eight months on Tuesday, with heavyweight
energy stocks leading a broad-based swoon as crude prices were
hit by supply and demand headaches.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially ended down 190.68 points, or 1.34
percent, at 14,036.68. It has shed more than 11 percent since
hitting a record high last month.

 (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)
