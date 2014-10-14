CANADA STOCKS-TSX sinks into 'correction' as energy stocks weigh

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits 2-week low as financials track bond yields lower
* TSX closes down 112.92 points, or 0.72 percent, at 15,535.48
TORONTO, Oct 14 Canada's main stock index closed at its lowest level in eight months on Tuesday, with heavyweight energy stocks leading a broad-based swoon as crude prices were hit by supply and demand headaches. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 190.68 points, or 1.34 percent, at 14,036.68. It has shed more than 11 percent since hitting a record high last month. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)
* TSX closes down 112.92 points, or 0.72 percent, at 15,535.48
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday to a more than two-week low as declining bond yields pressured the heavyweight financials group, while resource shares also lost ground.
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.