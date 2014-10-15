版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 10月 16日 星期四 04:06 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits eight-month low on U.S. data, oil slump

TORONTO, Oct 15 Canada's main stock index
dropped to its lowest level in eight months on Wednesday as
sluggish U.S. economic data revived concerns about global growth
and the price of oil sagged further.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 166.80 points, or 1.19
percent, at 13,869.88.

 (Reporting by Leah Schnurr, editing by G Crosse)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐