CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as energy shares get a bounce

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as earnings season gathers steam
May 4 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday ahead of quarterly updates from some major companies including SNC Lavalin and Mitel Networks.
TORONTO, Oct 16 Canada's main stock index closed higher on Thursday, reversing four days of sharp losses as energy stocks regained some lost ground. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended up 183.09 points, or 1.32 percent, at 14,052.97. It had fallen by more than 1 percent in each of the previous four sessions. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)
TORONTO, May 3 Canada's main stock index retreated on Wednesday as lower commodity prices weighed on resource stocks, while negative sentiment around troubled Home Capital Group Inc spilled over into the broader financial sector.
TORONTO, May 3 Canada's main stock index finished lower on Wednesday, as mining companies, weighed down by weaker metal prices, led broad declines.