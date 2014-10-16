版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 10月 17日 星期五 04:07 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as energy shares get a bounce

TORONTO, Oct 16 Canada's main stock index closed
higher on Thursday, reversing four days of sharp losses as
energy stocks regained some lost ground.   
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially ended up 183.09 points, or 1.32 percent,
at 14,052.97. It had fallen by more than 1 percent in each of
the previous four sessions.

 (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐