CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as energy shares get a bounce

TORONTO, Oct 16 Canada's main stock index closed higher on Thursday, reversing four days of sharp losses as energy stocks regained some lost ground. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended up 183.09 points, or 1.32 percent, at 14,052.97. It had fallen by more than 1 percent in each of the previous four sessions. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)