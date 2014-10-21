版本:
2014年 10月 22日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher on energy shares, ECB plans

TORONTO, Oct 21 Canada's main stock index rose
on Tuesday as higher oil prices lifted shares of energy
producers and the likelihood of stimulus measures from the
European Central Bank bolstered broader sentiment.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 209.94 points, or 1.46 percent,
at 14,547.71. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

 (Reporting by John Tilak)
