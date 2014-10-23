CANADA STOCKS-TSX records sharp gain after selloff, energy shares rise

TORONTO, Oct 23 Canada's main stock index posted a sharp gain on Thursday as the market rebounded from a selloff in the previous session, when worries about shootings in Ottawa weighed, and as energy shares jumped with the price of oil. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 174.76 points, or 1.22 percent, at 14,486.83. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak)