2014年 10月 24日 星期五 04:09 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX records sharp gain after selloff, energy shares rise

TORONTO, Oct 23 Canada's main stock index posted
a sharp gain on Thursday as the market rebounded from a selloff
in the previous session, when worries about shootings in Ottawa
weighed, and as energy shares jumped with the price of oil.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 174.76 points, or 1.22 percent,
at 14,486.83. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

 (Reporting by John Tilak)
