2014年 10月 25日 星期六

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends day and week higher as Agrium shares rise

TORONTO, Oct 24 Canada's main stock index
recorded its biggest weekly gain in more than a year on Friday
as shares of Agrium Inc jumped after an activist
investor revealed it has a stake in the company.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 56.99 points, or 0.39 percent,
at 14,543.82. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Alden Bentley)
