CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as gold miners gain

TORONTO, Nov 11 Canada's main stock index rose
on Tuesday, recording its fifth straight gain, as the
gold-mining sector and the bullion price rebounded from a
decline in the previous session. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 50.47 points, or 0.34 percent,
at 14,760.27. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

