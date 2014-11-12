版本:
中国
2014年 11月 13日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher on energy shares, budget outlook

TORONTO, Nov 12 Canada's benchmark stock index
rose on Wednesday to its highest in more than a month as energy
shares posted gains and a positive budget outlook for the
country boosted investor sentiment.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 95.93 points, or 0.65 percent,
at 14,856.20. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

 (Reporting by John Tilak, editing by G Crosse)
