CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as resource shares jump

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as gold miners offset energy bounce
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index was flat on Wednesday as a modest bounce in energy stocks and a gain in Rogers Communication shares were weighed down by gold miners.
TORONTO, Nov 14 Canada's main stock index advanced on Friday, recording its fifth straight weekly gain as natural resource shares jumped on the back of surging commodity prices, while bullish U.S. data provided further support. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 64.33 points, or 0.44 percent, at 14,843.10. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)
