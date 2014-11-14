版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as resource shares jump

TORONTO, Nov 14 Canada's main stock index
advanced on Friday, recording its fifth straight weekly gain as
natural resource shares jumped on the back of surging commodity
prices, while bullish U.S. data provided further support.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 64.33 points, or 0.44 percent,
at 14,843.10. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)
