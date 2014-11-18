版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits seven-week high as gold miners jump

TORONTO, Nov 18 Canada's main stock index
touched its highest in seven weeks on Tuesday, driven by a jump
in shares of gold miners and a broad rally in most other major
sectors, as well as news that Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
will delay a sales tax increase.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 90.47 points, or 0.61 percent,
at 14,972.97. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

 (Reporting by John Tilak)
