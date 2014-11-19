版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 11月 20日 星期四 05:15 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX steady as gold miners fall, Fed comments on policy eyed

TORONTO, Nov 19 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Wednesday, with investors digesting a decline
in shares of gold miners and minutes from the latest U.S.
Federal Reserve policy meeting.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 7.18 points, or 0.05 percent,
at 14,980.15. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were
higher.

 (Reporting by John Tilak, editing by G Crosse)
