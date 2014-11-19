CANADA STOCKS-TSX steady as gold miners fall, Fed comments on policy eyed

TORONTO, Nov 19 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Wednesday, with investors digesting a decline in shares of gold miners and minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 7.18 points, or 0.05 percent, at 14,980.15. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak, editing by G Crosse)