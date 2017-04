TORONTO, Nov 21 Canada's main stock index rose to its highest in nearly two months on Friday as investors cheered a move by China to cut interest rates and signs that the European Central Bank might step up asset purchases. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 35.95 points, or 0.24 percent, at 15,111.13. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak, editing by G Crosse) )