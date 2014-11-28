CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as energy, gold-mining shares drop

TORONTO Nov 28 Canada's main stock index dropped on Friday as a fall in the oil price dragged down shares of energy producers, while a weaker bullion price sent shares of gold miners tumbling.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 177.69 points, or 1.19 percent, at 14,744.75. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Editing by Peter Galloway)