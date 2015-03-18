CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher after Fed statement

CANADA STOCKS-Oil, commodity prices weigh on TSX futures
May 8 (Rueters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, weighed down by lower commodity prices.
TORONTO, March 18 Canada's main stock index reached its highest in more than a week on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve opened the door further to the possibility of a U.S. interest rate hike as early as June.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 63.71 points, or 0.43 percent, at 14,962.24. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
May 8 (Rueters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, weighed down by lower commodity prices.
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's benchmark stock index notched its biggest advance in more than two months on Friday as commodity prices, especially oil, rebounded from losses earlier this week, while better-than-expected U.S. jobs growth boosted sentiment on Wall Street.
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index notched its biggest advance in more than two months on Friday as commodity prices rebounded after sharp losses over the previous few days, while better-than-expected U.S. jobs growth boosted sentiment on Wall Street.