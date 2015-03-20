版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as resource shares rise

TORONTO, March 20 Canada's main stock index climbed on Friday as shares of oil producers and miners rose with commodity prices, helping the index record a weekly gain.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 68.48 points, or 0.46 percent, at 14,942.41. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)
