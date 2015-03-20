CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as resource shares rise

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises over 1 pct, led by bank and energy shares
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index rose over 1 percent on Friday, as a rebound in oil prices drove energy stocks higher and major lenders posted robust gains.
TORONTO, March 20 Canada's main stock index climbed on Friday as shares of oil producers and miners rose with commodity prices, helping the index record a weekly gain.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 68.48 points, or 0.46 percent, at 14,942.41. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)
May 5 Canada's main stock index futures were slightly higher on Friday as investors awaited the monthly jobs report.