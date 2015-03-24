版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2015年 3月 25日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as energy, financial sectors rise

TORONTO, March 24 Canada's benchmark stock index rose for a third straight session on Tuesday as gains in shares of energy producers and financial companies helped offset sluggish economic data from China.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 124.05 points, or 0.83 percent, at 15,081.26. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak, editing by G Crosse)
