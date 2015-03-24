CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as energy, financial sectors rise

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises over 1 pct, led by bank and energy shares
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index rose over 1 percent on Friday, as a rebound in oil prices drove energy stocks higher and major lenders posted robust gains.
TORONTO, March 24 Canada's benchmark stock index rose for a third straight session on Tuesday as gains in shares of energy producers and financial companies helped offset sluggish economic data from China.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 124.05 points, or 0.83 percent, at 15,081.26. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak, editing by G Crosse)
May 5 Canada's main stock index futures were slightly higher on Friday as investors awaited the monthly jobs report.