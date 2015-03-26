CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower on growth worries, Yemen violence

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises over 1 pct, led by bank and energy shares
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index rose over 1 percent on Friday, as a rebound in oil prices drove energy stocks higher and major lenders posted robust gains.
TORONTO, March 26 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Thursday in a broad but shallow retreat fueled by a more cautious take on regional growth prospects, with Saudi airstrikes in Yemen also weighing on sentiment.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 59.57 points, or 0.40 percent, at 14,869.80. Eight of its ten main sectors finished in the red. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)
May 5 Canada's main stock index futures were slightly higher on Friday as investors awaited the monthly jobs report.