CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower on growth worries, Yemen violence

TORONTO, March 26 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Thursday in a broad but shallow retreat fueled by a more cautious take on regional growth prospects, with Saudi airstrikes in Yemen also weighing on sentiment.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 59.57 points, or 0.40 percent, at 14,869.80. Eight of its ten main sectors finished in the red. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)