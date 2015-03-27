CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as energy stocks weigh

CANADA STOCKS-Oil, commodity prices weigh on TSX futures
May 8 (Rueters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, weighed down by lower commodity prices.
TORONTO, March 27 Canada's main stock index finished lower on Friday, with the decline led by energy stocks, which were dragged lower by a sharp fall in crude prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index finished the session down 57.38 points, or 0.4 percent, at 14,812.42. Four of the index's 10 main groups, including the heavily weighted financial, energy and materials groups, fell. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Galloway)
May 8 (Rueters) - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, weighed down by lower commodity prices.
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's benchmark stock index notched its biggest advance in more than two months on Friday as commodity prices, especially oil, rebounded from losses earlier this week, while better-than-expected U.S. jobs growth boosted sentiment on Wall Street.
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index notched its biggest advance in more than two months on Friday as commodity prices rebounded after sharp losses over the previous few days, while better-than-expected U.S. jobs growth boosted sentiment on Wall Street.