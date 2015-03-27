版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as energy stocks weigh

TORONTO, March 27 Canada's main stock index finished lower on Friday, with the decline led by energy stocks, which were dragged lower by a sharp fall in crude prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index finished the session down 57.38 points, or 0.4 percent, at 14,812.42. Four of the index's 10 main groups, including the heavily weighted financial, energy and materials groups, fell. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Galloway)
