CANADA STOCKS-Rising oil, gold prices help TSX end firmer

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise as earnings season gathers steam
May 4 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday ahead of quarterly updates from some major companies including SNC Lavalin and Mitel Networks.
TORONTO, April 1 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Wednesday on the back of solid gains in the price of crude oil and gold, which in turn bolstered heavyweight energy and mining issues.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 40.11 points, or 0.27 percent, at 14,942.55. Six of the ten main sectors ended lower. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)
TORONTO, May 3 Canada's main stock index retreated on Wednesday as lower commodity prices weighed on resource stocks, while negative sentiment around troubled Home Capital Group Inc spilled over into the broader financial sector.
TORONTO, May 3 Canada's main stock index finished lower on Wednesday, as mining companies, weighed down by weaker metal prices, led broad declines.