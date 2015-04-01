CANADA STOCKS-Rising oil, gold prices help TSX end firmer

TORONTO, April 1 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Wednesday on the back of solid gains in the price of crude oil and gold, which in turn bolstered heavyweight energy and mining issues.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 40.11 points, or 0.27 percent, at 14,942.55. Six of the ten main sectors ended lower. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)