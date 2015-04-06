CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends up as oil, gold gains boost resource stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises over 1 pct, led by bank and energy shares
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index rose over 1 percent on Friday, as a rebound in oil prices drove energy stocks higher and major lenders posted robust gains.
TORONTO, April 6 Canada's benchmark stock index ended higher on Monday, helped by a bump in the stocks of some major oil and gas and mining companies as crude oil and gold prices bounced upward.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 74.03 points, or 0.49 percent, at 15,100.65. Six of the ten main sectors gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index rose over 1 percent on Friday, as a rebound in oil prices drove energy stocks higher and major lenders posted robust gains.
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index rose shortly after the open on Friday as financial stocks led broad gains.
May 5 Canada's main stock index futures were slightly higher on Friday as investors awaited the monthly jobs report.