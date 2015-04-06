版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2015年 4月 7日 星期二 04:07 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends up as oil, gold gains boost resource stocks

TORONTO, April 6 Canada's benchmark stock index ended higher on Monday, helped by a bump in the stocks of some major oil and gas and mining companies as crude oil and gold prices bounced upward.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 74.03 points, or 0.49 percent, at 15,100.65. Six of the ten main sectors gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐