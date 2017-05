TORONTO, April 8 Canada's main stock index eked out a fifth straight session of gains on Wednesday, as weakness among energy stocks in line with oil's slide offset positive sentiment for financials after Manulife Financial Corp secured an Asian distribution deal.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 24.76 points, or 0.16 percent, at 15,213.60. Eight of the ten main sectors ended higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)