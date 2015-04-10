CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher for 7th straight gain; up 2.4 pct on week

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls nearly 1 pct, weighed by drop in resource stocks
* TSX ends down 146.44 points, or 0.94 percent, at 15,396.70.
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index closed higher on Friday for its seventh straight gain, buoyed in part by resource stocks that benefited from higher commodity prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended up 62.12 points, or 0.41 percent, at 15,388.43. It gained 2.4 percent on the week. All but one of the index's 10 main sectors finished stronger. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
TORONTO, May 4 Canada's main stock index fell almost 1 percent on Thursday, weighed down by heavy losses among energy and mining stocks as oil prices plunged and gold and copper prices also fell.
TORONTO, May 4 Canada's main stock index fell in morning trading on Thursday as the country's heavyweight energy and mining sectors lost ground amid a drop in commodity prices and as investors digested a string of corporate earnings.